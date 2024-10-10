Latvia allows foreign volunteers to serve in the army

The Latvian Saeima has adopted amendments to the law on military service in the final reading, according to which citizens of other countries, including Ukraine, can serve in the Latvian army in case of mobilization. This was reported by DELFI, according to UNN.

The Saeima adopted in the final reading amendments to the law on military service, which stipulate that in the event of mobilization, citizens of other countries may also serve in the Latvian army. Thus, in the event of general and partial mobilization, citizens of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association and NATO, as well as citizens of Australia, Brazil, New Zealand or Ukraine, will be able to serve in the National Armed Forces as volunteers - the publication writes.

It is noted that requirements are set for foreigners who want to join the armed forces of Latvia, in particular, they must legally reside in Latvia and know the national language or at least one of the official languages of NATO, and a foreign volunteer cannot be a former member of the USSR or Latvian SSR army.

In addition, armed forces commands can terminate a volunteer's contract if he or she has dual citizenship with a third country, such as Russia or Belarus, or another non-EU country.

The defense ministers of Romania, Poland, and Latvia signed a joint letter to the allies emphasizing the need to immediately implement NATO's air defense rotation model and to strengthen the alliance's deterrence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and air patrol activities on the eastern flank of the alliance.