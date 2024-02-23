Forced his subordinates to build a house for his mother-in-law: military unit official to be tried in Odesa region

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 33061 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 123957 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77086 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 290410 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 244614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194888 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 233056 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252020 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158087 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372239 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 56022 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 123958 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 290411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218214 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 244615 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22261 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30166 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76885 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83937 views
Forced his subordinates to build a house for his mother-in-law: military unit official to be tried in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22950 views

The deputy commander of a battalion in Odesa region will stand trial for forcing his subordinates to build a house for his mother-in-law instead of performing military duties.

Forced his subordinates to build a house for his mother-in-law: military unit official to be tried in Odesa region

Law enforcement officers have completed an investigation into a deputy battalion commander of a military unit in Odesa region who forced his subordinates to build a house for his mother-in-law. The indictment has been sent to court. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation. 

Details 

In August 2022, an official of a military unit reportedly instructed soldiers to build a mansion for his mother-in-law near Odesa instead of fulfilling their duties to defend and protect Ukraine.

While the servicemen were working as construction workers, they were paid as military personnel. Thus, the state suffered losses of almost UAH 2 million

- said the SBI.

The indictment was sent to court.

Addendum 

This is not the first time that officials of military units have forced their subordinates to build mansions for themselves.

In particular, the SBI has completed an investigation into the former head of one of the departments of the Uzhhorod District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, who forced soldiers to build him a private estate. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Odesa
