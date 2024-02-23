Forced his subordinates to build a house for his mother-in-law: military unit official to be tried in Odesa region

Law enforcement officers have completed an investigation into a deputy battalion commander of a military unit in Odesa region who forced his subordinates to build a house for his mother-in-law. The indictment has been sent to court. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

In August 2022, an official of a military unit reportedly instructed soldiers to build a mansion for his mother-in-law near Odesa instead of fulfilling their duties to defend and protect Ukraine.

While the servicemen were working as construction workers, they were paid as military personnel. Thus, the state suffered losses of almost UAH 2 million - said the SBI.

The indictment was sent to court.

Addendum

This is not the first time that officials of military units have forced their subordinates to build mansions for themselves.

In particular, the SBI has completed an investigation into the former head of one of the departments of the Uzhhorod District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, who forced soldiers to build him a private estate.