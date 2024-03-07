$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12630 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 36549 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33272 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 190256 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175057 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171427 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218152 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248549 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154361 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371470 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Forced evacuation of children introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region - Ministry of Reintegration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 71264 views

Due to the security situation, forced evacuation of children was introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region. It is noted that a total of 28 children are to be evacuated with their parents or other legal representatives.

Forced evacuation of children introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region - Ministry of Reintegration

Forced evacuation of children has been introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region due to the security situation in the region. In total, it is planned to evacuate 28 children with their parents or other legal representatives, according to the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Due to the security situation in four settlements of Donetsk region, forced evacuation of children has been introduced. This issue was considered at a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law," the statement said.

It is noted that a total of 28 children are planned to be evacuated with their parents or other legal representatives.

"In safer regions, the evacuated children and their accompanying persons will be provided with free shelter, financial and humanitarian aid, psychological support, etc.", the ministry added.

The Ministry reminded that the evacuation is free of charge. To make an appointment, you should call the Donetsk Civil-Military Administration's evacuation hotline at: 0 800 408 911, and you can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 15-48 or write to WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers at (096) 078-84-33.

In the Kharkiv region , it was announced that a decision was made to force and compulsorily evacuate some settlements in the Kupiansk direction. These are children and parents of 18 settlements in Velykoburlutsk and Vilkhuvata territorial communities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
Donetsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
