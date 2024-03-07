Forced evacuation of children introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region - Ministry of Reintegration

Forced evacuation of children has been introduced in four settlements of Donetsk region due to the security situation in the region. In total, it is planned to evacuate 28 children with their parents or other legal representatives, according to the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Due to the security situation in four settlements of Donetsk region, forced evacuation of children has been introduced. This issue was considered at a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law," the statement said.

It is noted that a total of 28 children are planned to be evacuated with their parents or other legal representatives.

"In safer regions, the evacuated children and their accompanying persons will be provided with free shelter, financial and humanitarian aid, psychological support, etc.", the ministry added.

The Ministry reminded that the evacuation is free of charge. To make an appointment, you should call the Donetsk Civil-Military Administration's evacuation hotline at: 0 800 408 911, and you can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 15-48 or write to WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers at (096) 078-84-33.

In the Kharkiv region , it was announced that a decision was made to force and compulsorily evacuate some settlements in the Kupiansk direction. These are children and parents of 18 settlements in Velykoburlutsk and Vilkhuvata territorial communities.