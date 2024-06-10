ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

For the restoration of energy infrastructure: Ukrenergo received a loan from Germany for more than 30 million euros

For the restoration of energy infrastructure: Ukrenergo received a loan from Germany for more than 30 million euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51811 views

Germany has provided the Ukrainian company Ukrenergo with a loan of 30.4 million euros for the restoration of energy infrastructure and integration with the European energy system.

The National Energy Company Ukrenergo received  30.4 million euros from the German government to improve the reliability of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.  This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Nek "Ukrenergo".

Details 

The loan agreement in the amount of 30.4 million euros was signed by Chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudritsky and member of the management board of the state-owned German Development Bank KfW Christian. 

These funds will be used to improve the stability of the Ukrainian energy system and ensure the stable operation of the Ukrenergo main high-voltage network.

The implementation of this project will significantly increase the efficiency of electricity transmission across the country and strengthen the synchronous operation of the Ukrainian and European energy systems. 

 the loan funds that we have received from our partners will be used for the reconstruction of one of our substations in the western region. After modernization, it will be a high-tech automated facility that meets the ENTSO-E requirements for the reliability of the power transmission system and network safety

- noted Vladimir Kudritsky.

Also for this , these funds will help to purchase high-tech equipment for substations that were damaged during missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation.

 in turn, KfW board member Christian Laibach believes that the reconstruction and expansion of the electricity transmission infrastructure is extremely important for the restoration and economic development of Ukraine.

According to her, improving energy efficiency and integrating Ukraine's electricity system with Europe will help stabilize the supply of electricity.

Addition

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, with the support of the German Development Bank KfW, Ukrenergo has already attracted financial assistance totaling about 208.8 million euros (including the new loan). 

These funds are used for the restoration and development of the electricity transmission network.

Recall

The Financial Times, citing its own sources, stated that until Winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity due to significant damage to the power grid as a result of enemy attacks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

