For the first time, soldiers from 46 units, which had never been on the exchange lists before, have been returned

During the largest exchange in the format "1000 for 1000", soldiers from units that had been blocked by the Russian side for a long time were returned. UNN reports with a reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV).

As a result of the largest exchange of "1000 for 1000", Ukraine managed to return servicemen from 46 units from captivity, who had never been on the exchange lists before. The return of soldiers from these units was blocked by the Russian side for various reasons for a long time. - KSHPPV reports.

Reference

every third released Ukrainian serviceman spent more than 3 years in captivity;

311 defenders were held in captivity since 2022;

122 defenders of Ukraine have been in Russian prisons since 2023;

150 - since 2024.

As part of the prisoner exchange, the following were released in the large exchange "1000 for 1000":

497 representatives of the Ground Forces;

97 sailors of the Naval Forces;

95 fighters of the Territorial Defense;

72 paratroopers;

21 - representatives of the Unmanned Systems Forces;

2 representatives of the Air Force;

2 - Support Forces.

Reminder

In Ukraine, during the war, there are more and more people released from Russian captivity. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said how to help them adapt and how to support former prisoners, UNN reports.

