russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

For the first time, soldiers from 46 units, which had never been on the exchange lists before, have been returned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1526 views

As part of the "1000 for 1000" exchange, Ukraine returned soldiers from 46 units that were not on the lists. Russia has long blocked the return of these soldiers.

For the first time, soldiers from 46 units, which had never been on the exchange lists before, have been returned

During the largest exchange in the format "1000 for 1000", soldiers from units that had been blocked by the Russian side for a long time were returned. UNN reports with a reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV).

As a result of the largest exchange of "1000 for 1000", Ukraine managed to return servicemen from 46 units from captivity, who had never been on the exchange lists before. The return of soldiers from these units was blocked by the Russian side for various reasons for a long time.

- KSHPPV reports.

Reference

  • every third released Ukrainian serviceman spent more than 3 years in captivity;
    • 311 defenders were held in captivity since 2022;
      • 122 defenders of Ukraine have been in Russian prisons since 2023;
        • 150 - since 2024.

          Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine 25.05.25, 12:34 • 84605 views

          Among those released in the large exchange

          As part of the prisoner exchange, the following were released in the large exchange "1000 for 1000":

          • 497 representatives of the Ground Forces;
            • 97 sailors of the Naval Forces;
              • 95 fighters of the Territorial Defense;
                • 72 paratroopers;
                  • 21 - representatives of the Unmanned Systems Forces;
                    • 2 representatives of the Air Force;
                      • 2 - Support Forces.

                        Reminder

                        In Ukraine, during the war, there are more and more people released from Russian captivity. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said how to help them adapt and how to support former prisoners, UNN reports.

                        "No Azov members among those released is a disgrace for the state": Prokopenko on the "1000 for 1000" exchange 25.05.25, 17:38 • 5032 views

                        Ihor Telezhnikov

                        Ihor Telezhnikov

                        SocietyWar
                        Ukraine
