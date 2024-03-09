For the first time since joining NATO, Sweden conducted a military flight near Russia's borders

For the first time since Sweden joined NATO, a Swedish military aircraft flew near Russia's borders, according to Itamilradar, a military aircraft flight monitoring portal, UNN reports .

Details

According to the portal, the aircraft has various equipment on board that can intercept and analyze messages and other electronic signals.

A Gulfstream S102B aircraft flew over Poland near the borders of the Kaliningrad region and Belarus.

The portal also reported on the second flight conducted by the Saab 340 AEW&C over the Baltic Sea. This aircraft is equipped with a radar system capable of detecting various targets over long distances.

