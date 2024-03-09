$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12605 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 36435 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33215 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 190130 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174967 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171403 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218137 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248545 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154359 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371470 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
For the first time since joining NATO, Sweden conducted a military flight near Russia's borders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106599 views

Sweden conducted its first military flights near Russia's borders after joining NATO: a reconnaissance plane flew over Poland near Kaliningrad and Belarus, and another radar plane worked over the Baltic Sea.

For the first time since joining NATO, Sweden conducted a military flight near Russia's borders

For the first time since Sweden joined NATO, a Swedish military aircraft flew near Russia's borders, according to Itamilradar, a military aircraft flight monitoring portal, UNN reports .

Details

According to the portal, the aircraft has various equipment on board that can intercept and analyze messages and other electronic signals.

A Gulfstream S102B aircraft flew over Poland near the borders of the Kaliningrad region and Belarus.

The portal also reported on the second flight conducted by the Saab 340 AEW&C over the Baltic Sea. This aircraft is equipped with a radar system capable of detecting various targets over long distances.

Sweden officially becomes the 32nd member of NATO07.03.24, 18:31 • 24115 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Baltic Sea
Sweden
Poland
