For the first time since joining NATO, Sweden conducted a military flight near Russia's borders
Kyiv • UNN
Sweden conducted its first military flights near Russia's borders after joining NATO: a reconnaissance plane flew over Poland near Kaliningrad and Belarus, and another radar plane worked over the Baltic Sea.
For the first time since Sweden joined NATO, a Swedish military aircraft flew near Russia's borders, according to Itamilradar, a military aircraft flight monitoring portal, UNN reports .
Details
According to the portal, the aircraft has various equipment on board that can intercept and analyze messages and other electronic signals.
A Gulfstream S102B aircraft flew over Poland near the borders of the Kaliningrad region and Belarus.
The portal also reported on the second flight conducted by the Saab 340 AEW&C over the Baltic Sea. This aircraft is equipped with a radar system capable of detecting various targets over long distances.
