For the convenience of parents: applications for first grades in Kyiv start on March 25

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33034 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 123828 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77032 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 290291 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 244529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194861 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233042 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252016 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158080 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372239 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55759 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 123620 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 290079 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 244377 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22205 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30110 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29906 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76683 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83746 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

For the convenience of parents: applications for first grades in Kyiv start on March 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38725 views

Applications for the first classes in Kyiv will start on 25 March and run until 31 May.

For the convenience of parents: applications for first grades in Kyiv start on March 25

For the convenience of parents, the application process for the first grade in Kyiv will start earlier than usual on March 25, during the spring break. It will last until May 31.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the official portal of Kyiv and the message of the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondriyivskyi.

Details

For the convenience of parents, the application process for the first grades will start earlier than usual - during the spring break, on March 25, and will last until May 31. Documents will be accepted not only in person, but also electronically or by mail

- , the message says.

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondriyevsky emphasized that one of the main conditions for the work of educational institutions in the capital is "the safety of the educational process for students and teachers.

According to the official, there are enough shelters in Kyiv schools.

This academic year, we have provided full-time education to almost 186 thousand students, of whom almost 24 thousand are first-graders

- Mondriyevsky said.

The deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration added that the main criterion for enrollment in the first grade is territorial accessibility, namely the assignment of children's residential addresses to certain schools.

It is currently known that the benefits for enrollment in the first grade apply to children of registered internally displaced persons, children of employees of these educational institutions, and those children whose brothers or sisters are already enrolled in the chosen school.

Another topic is financial contributions.

According to the official, any financial contributions to foundations that cooperate with educational institutions are purely voluntary and do not guarantee admission to school.

If any parent tries to "sell" places in schools, I advise them to report corruption to law enforcement.

- the official said.

The era of "curtain calls" should be a thing of the past.

 - he added.

Recall

The mayor of Poltava has announced that schools in the city will hold remote learning on February 22-23, the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for security reasons due to a possible air attack.

Every seventh school in Ukraine suffered damage due to Russian war - Ministry of Education

Authorities will fully restore residential buildings in Kyiv that were severely damaged by Russian rocket fire on February 7.

Government transfers Kozatsky Hotel in Kyiv to the State Property Fund for further privatization23.02.24, 14:03 • 32220 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyKyiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02