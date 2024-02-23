For the convenience of parents: applications for first grades in Kyiv start on March 25

For the convenience of parents, the application process for the first grade in Kyiv will start earlier than usual on March 25, during the spring break. It will last until May 31.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the official portal of Kyiv and the message of the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondriyivskyi.

Details

For the convenience of parents, the application process for the first grades will start earlier than usual - during the spring break, on March 25, and will last until May 31. Documents will be accepted not only in person, but also electronically or by mail - , the message says.

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondriyevsky emphasized that one of the main conditions for the work of educational institutions in the capital is "the safety of the educational process for students and teachers.

According to the official, there are enough shelters in Kyiv schools.

This academic year, we have provided full-time education to almost 186 thousand students, of whom almost 24 thousand are first-graders - Mondriyevsky said.

The deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration added that the main criterion for enrollment in the first grade is territorial accessibility, namely the assignment of children's residential addresses to certain schools.

It is currently known that the benefits for enrollment in the first grade apply to children of registered internally displaced persons, children of employees of these educational institutions, and those children whose brothers or sisters are already enrolled in the chosen school.

Another topic is financial contributions.

According to the official, any financial contributions to foundations that cooperate with educational institutions are purely voluntary and do not guarantee admission to school.

If any parent tries to "sell" places in schools, I advise them to report corruption to law enforcement. - the official said.

The era of "curtain calls" should be a thing of the past. - he added.

Recall

