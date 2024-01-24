Every seventh school in Ukraine suffered damage due to Russian war - Ministry of Education

More than 200 schools in Ukraine have been destroyed as a result of enemy strikes. Another 1600 schools were damaged, which is one in seven schools in Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education Andriy Stashkiv during a press conference, UNN reports.

If we talk about the destroyed educational infrastructure in Ukraine as a whole, more than 200 schools alone have been destroyed, and more than 1,600 schools have been damaged. If we translate this into relative numbers, it is one in seven schools in Ukraine that have been damaged. And this certainly leads to a lack of access to education for children - Stashkiv said.

He added that about 900 thousand children in Ukraine are currently studying remotely.

"They cannot attend schools and study using distance technologies. And in a time of war, this is really a challenge for both teachers and students," the deputy minister emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the first underground school in Kharkiv's Industrial District is scheduled to open in March 2024. Another such school is to be built in one of the city's central districts.