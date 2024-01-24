Every seventh school in Ukraine suffered damage due to Russian war - Ministry of Education

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 56893 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107524 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136396 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135090 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174866 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171097 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280633 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178153 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167150 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148808 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Every seventh school in Ukraine suffered damage due to Russian war - Ministry of Education

Every seventh school in Ukraine suffered damage due to Russian war - Ministry of Education

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23891 views

More than 200 schools in Ukraine have been destroyed and 1,600 damaged by the war, making access to education difficult for some 900,000 children.

More than 200 schools in Ukraine have been destroyed as a result of enemy strikes. Another 1600 schools were damaged, which is one in seven schools in Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education Andriy Stashkiv during a press conference, UNN reports.

If we talk about the destroyed educational infrastructure in Ukraine as a whole, more than 200 schools alone have been destroyed, and more than 1,600 schools have been damaged. If we translate this into relative numbers, it is one in seven schools in Ukraine that have been damaged. And this certainly leads to a lack of access to education for children

- Stashkiv said.

He added that about 900 thousand children in Ukraine are currently studying remotely.

"They cannot attend schools and study using distance technologies. And in a time of war, this is really a challenge for both teachers and students," the deputy minister emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the first underground school in Kharkiv's Industrial District is scheduled to open in March 2024. Another such school is to be built in one of the city's central districts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

