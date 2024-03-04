For mobilization and more: Shmyhal announced where the money for new needs of the Armed Forces will come from

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to provide additional funding for Ukraine's defense needs, in particular, by continuing to audit and verify expenditures. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Regarding military defense needs, I would like to remind you that mobilization in Ukraine has not stopped, it is ongoing. I can't and won't give you the numbers - this is classified information. But the mobilization is ongoing and I want to emphasize that in matters of mobilization, we must first of all hear our military - Shmyhal said.

He noted that the parliament today should hear the military in matters of mobilization and changes in legislation.

We have great respect for our Armed Forces, for our military, and of course this respect should be manifested, in particular, in matters of their needs for rotations, reinforcement, replacement, and giving people a rest. The military has repeatedly spoken about this, so the parliament today should listen and hear our military in matters of mobilization and changes in legislation - the Prime Minister noted.

He also commented on the amounts needed for mobilization, which were announced by the relevant MPs and the President.

Will there be a need for the amounts that (journalists - ed.) have mentioned (UAH 500 billion, UAH 720 billion - ed.), I would like to say that this year UAH 1.7 trillion is budgeted in the Ministry of Defense, the security and defense sector for the needs of this year. Last year, the actual budget was even slightly larger, so we understand that in any case, this year, with the intensity of hostilities that we have today, we will need to make decisions on additional funding for our Security and Defense Forces, the Armed Forces - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal emphasized that when planning the budget of the Ministry of Defense and the Security and Defense Forces, the government was counting on how the issue of mobilization would move this year.

Of course, the tools that are available are the continuation of certain audits, verification of expenditures, where and how they go, of course, additional funds will be needed, but I am not sure that the amounts you mentioned or that other experts or colleagues mention will be necessary. Because when we were planning the budget of the Ministry of Defense and the Security and Defense Forces, we calculated how the issue of mobilization would move this year, and the issue of defense operations, our offensive operations - Shmyhal said.

