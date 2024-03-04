$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12596 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 36401 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33192 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 190079 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174928 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171390 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218129 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248543 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154356 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371470 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
For mobilization and more: Shmyhal announced where the money for new needs of the Armed Forces will come from

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21434 views

The Prime Minister said that Ukraine's defense needs will require additional funding this year due to the intensity of the hostilities, and that the government plans to continue auditing defense spending.

For mobilization and more: Shmyhal announced where the money for new needs of the Armed Forces will come from

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to provide additional funding for Ukraine's defense needs, in particular, by continuing to audit and verify expenditures. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, a correspondent of UNN  reports.

Details

Regarding military defense needs, I would like to remind you that mobilization in Ukraine has not stopped, it is ongoing. I can't and won't give you the numbers - this is classified information. But the mobilization is ongoing and I want to emphasize that in matters of mobilization, we must first of all hear our military

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that the parliament today should hear the military in matters of mobilization and changes in legislation.

We have great respect for our Armed Forces, for our military, and of course this respect should be manifested, in particular, in matters of their needs for rotations, reinforcement, replacement, and giving people a rest. The military has repeatedly spoken about this, so the parliament today should listen and hear our military in matters of mobilization and changes in legislation

- the Prime Minister noted.

Amendments to the draft law on mobilization are grouped into 16 blocks: the committee expects this will help speed up the process28.02.24, 13:04 • 24831 view

He also commented on the amounts needed for mobilization, which were announced by the relevant MPs and the President.

Will there be a need for the amounts that (journalists - ed.) have mentioned (UAH 500 billion, UAH 720 billion - ed.), I would like to say that this year UAH 1.7 trillion is budgeted in the Ministry of Defense, the security and defense sector for the needs of this year. Last year, the actual budget was even slightly larger, so we understand that in any case, this year, with the intensity of hostilities that we have today, we will need to make decisions on additional funding for our Security and Defense Forces, the Armed Forces

- Shmyhal said.

"Will there be a need for the amounts that (the journalist - ed.) announced (UAH 500 billion, UAH 720 billion - ed.), I want to say that this year UAH 1.7 trillion is budgeted in the Ministry of Defense, the security and defense sector for the needs of this year. Last year, the actual budget was even slightly higher, so we understand that in any case this year, with the intensity of hostilities that we have today, we will need to make decisions on additional funding for our Security and Defense Forces, the Armed Forces," Shmyhal said.

Defense spending in Ukraine amounted to UAH 1,843.8 billion in 202322.01.24, 12:05 • 104476 views

Shmyhal emphasized that when planning the budget of the Ministry of Defense and the Security and Defense Forces, the government was counting on how the issue of mobilization would move this year.

Of course, the tools that are available are the continuation of certain audits, verification of expenditures, where and how they go, of course, additional funds will be needed, but I am not sure that the amounts you mentioned or that other experts or colleagues mention will be necessary. Because when we were planning the budget of the Ministry of Defense and the Security and Defense Forces, we calculated how the issue of mobilization would move this year, and the issue of defense operations, our offensive operations

- Shmyhal said.

Recall

Ukrainian business and the market are ready to produce more than a million drones, for which more than UAH 40 billion was allocated this year .

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
