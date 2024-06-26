$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

"Food museum" and "Super Fileo" won awards in the X-RAY marketing initiative competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13329 views

"The MHP family's food museum and the Super Fileo brand influencer campaign won awards in the X-RAY marketing initiative competition.

"Food museum" and "Super Fileo" won awards in the X-RAY marketing initiative competition

"The Food Museum from the MHP family of brands and the campaign with the participation of influencers for the Super Fileo brand won awards in the X-RAY marketing initiative competition, reports UNN.   

Details 

In particular, the Food Museum project won an award in the Brand Experience category. In the category" campaign with the participation of an influencer", the case"Super Fileo" won.

Commenting on this, MHP notes that thanks to the "Food Museum" in Pirogovo, the company managed to tell people a lot of interesting things about the culinary traditions of the regions, gastro-preferences of poets of Ukraine, secrets of national cuisine.   

At the same time, we will introduce consumers to MHP brands, of which we have 18. the event was attended by about 13 thousand people, we held a bunch of master classes, prepared thousands of servings of delicious food, and set a record in Ukraine. It was a very busy weekend

   - the message says  

The second MHP award is for the campaign with the participation of influencers for the "new" in the MHP family of brands "Super Fileo".   

Here the figures speak for themselves: only by attracting a push team of influencers managed to get more than 5,000,000 contacts, encourage the target audience to trial and re-purchase products. We have experience in attracting influencers to our advertising campaigns. What is important, we always analyze several indicators to select the most relevant influencers, and this gives the desired results

- the message says

Add

MHP is an international company in the field of food and agricultural technologies, a manufacturer of high-quality and delicious food products that improve the lives of consumers. It operates in the areas of agro-, food production and retail and has subsidiaries in the UK, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and EU countries. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company's production facilities cover most regions of Ukraine, with a Land Bank of 360,000 hectares.

As a culinary company MHP develops more than 15 food brands, in particular "Nasha Ryaba", "appetizing", "easy!", "Baschinsky", Scott Smeat, LaStrava, Ryabshisk and others. Together with MHP partners, we have opened 1,500 retail outlets of various types throughout Ukraine. These are the chain of culinary ideas stores "Myasomarket", delicious safe fast food establishments Döner Market, stores" Fresh Food"," Nasha Ryaba","Ukrainian chicken".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

