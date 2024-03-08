"Flight in the trunk" for €340,000: a minibus with 34 people in the cargo compartment tried to enter Romania

In the Chernivtsi region, near the border with Romania, law enforcement officers stopped a minibus with 34 men of military age hiding in its cargo compartment. The State Border Guard Service told about the offenders and their behavior during the detention, UNN reports.

After a short pursuit, law enforcement officers stopped a minibus with 34 people in the cargo compartment heading toward the border. During the detention, the offenders behaved defiantly and did not comply with the lawful demands of the border guards. Law enforcement officers had to use physical force. - said the State Border Guard Service.

As it turned out, the minibus passengers who like to ride in the luggage compartment are men aged 25 to 40. All of them are citizens of Ukraine, but they live in 12 different regions.

Currently, the minibus driver is suspected of organizing illegal movement of people, so he was temporarily put on the radar of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers have previously established that the organizer gathered customers for a "flight in the trunk" using one of the messengers. It is noted that each of the passengers paid 10 thousand euros for delivery to Romania bypassing checkpoints.

For this, the organizer of the illegal transportation faces 3 to 9 years in prison under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As for the other detainees, administrative reports on border violations were drawn up against them.

