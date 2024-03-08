$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"Flight in the trunk" for €340,000: a minibus with 34 people in the cargo compartment tried to enter Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27400 views

34 Ukrainian men aged 25-40 from 12 regions paid 10,000 euros each to be smuggled in the cargo compartment of a minibus to Romania, bypassing checkpoints.

"Flight in the trunk" for €340,000: a minibus with 34 people in the cargo compartment tried to enter Romania

In the Chernivtsi region, near the border with Romania, law enforcement officers stopped a minibus with 34 men of military age hiding in its cargo compartment. The State Border Guard Service told about the offenders and their behavior during the detention, UNN reports.

After a short pursuit, law enforcement officers stopped a minibus with 34 people in the cargo compartment heading toward the border. During the detention, the offenders behaved defiantly and did not comply with the lawful demands of the border guards. Law enforcement officers had to use physical force. 

- said the State Border Guard Service.

Details [1

As it turned out, the minibus passengers who like to ride in the luggage compartment are men aged 25 to 40. All of them are citizens of Ukraine, but they live in 12 different regions.

Currently, the minibus driver is suspected of organizing illegal movement of people, so he was temporarily put on the radar of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Issuing certificates to tax evaders: TEC officials to be tried in Vinnytsia29.02.24, 22:25 • 28063 views

Law enforcement officers have previously established that the organizer gathered customers for a "flight in the trunk" using one of the messengers. It is noted that each of the passengers paid 10 thousand euros for delivery to Romania bypassing checkpoints.

For this, the organizer of the illegal transportation faces 3 to 9 years in prison under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As for the other detainees, administrative reports on border violations were drawn up against them.

In Volyn, a criminal group with the participation of a border guard inspector smuggled at least 168 evaders across the border01.03.24, 15:43 • 26409 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
