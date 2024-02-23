Five US Democratic Senators arrive in Ukraine - US Ambassador

US senators representing the Democratic Party, led by the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, have arrived in Ukraine. This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, UNN writes.

According to Brink, Democratic senators arrived in Ukraine: Chuck Schumer, Richard Blumenthal, Jack Reed, Michael Bennet and Maggie Hansen.

"I look forward to discussing how important U.S. assistance is to Ukraine's fight for freedom and independence," Brink said in X.

Today, Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader in the U.S. Senate, announcedthat he led a delegation to meet with President Zelenskiy in Ukraine to demonstrate American support for Ukraine and to learn about weapons vital to its defense.