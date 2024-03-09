Five people killed in Gaza Strip as humanitarian aid drops from the sky

The tragic incident occurred during the delivery of aid by air in Gaza. Five people died and ten were injured because the humanitarian aid parachute did not open properly.

This was confirmed at the scene of the accident by the Ministry of Health, which is controlled by radical Islamic Hamas, UNN reports .

Details

Humanitarian aid is arriving in Gaza under dramatic conditions. On March 8, a tragic incident occurred during one of these deliveries. Five people were killed and ten injured near the Al-Shati refugee camp when a cargo fell from the sky. The reason was that the parachute did not open properly.

A video on social media shows a large aid package falling to the ground almost uncontrollably.

The crash illustrates the dangers of delivering aid by air, and the UN insists on the need to secure the delivery of aid by land. In its opinion, only aid delivered by truck can be a response to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Recall

59 Ukrainian citizens and their family members, including 15 children, 37 women and 8 men, were successfully evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah crossing on March 7-8 with the assistance of the Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt, as well as intelligence officers.

Hamas rejected a new agreement with Israel on a six-week ceasefire and the release of hostages. The Islamists did not agree to release sick and elderly prisoners. The United States said that the burden for the lack of an agreement on Israeli hostages lies with the Palestinian militant group.