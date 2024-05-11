Firefighters prevent forest fire in Kharkiv region from spreading under enemy fire

Today, enemy shelling in the Kharkiv region led to a fire in a forest area. Rescuers and foresters managed to prevent the fire from spreading. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the enemy's continuous bombing and artillery shelling of the settlements of the Vovchansk community in Kharkiv region, dry coniferous litter caught fire on the outskirts of the village of Buhaivka.

A grassroots forest fire spread to an area of about 5 hectares and it was necessary to extinguish it under constant enemy fire.

Fortunately, thanks to the quick response of local firefighters and foresters, the fire did not turn into a large-scale disaster.

Zelenskyy: Defensive operations continue in Kharkiv region, troops conduct counterattack operations