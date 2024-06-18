Fire in Sumy: rescuers evacuated a woman and found the body of a dead man
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a residential building in Sumy, from which a woman was evacuated and the body of a dead man was found.
In Sumy, a fire broke out in a residential building, during which a woman was evacuated and the body of a dead man was found. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
On June 17, a fire broke out in Sumy in an apartment building on 3 Parkovy Proezd Street. At 18:01, a fire was reported in one of the apartments. Rescuers managed to evacuate the resident, whose apartment was located near the epicenter of the fire, through a window using a retractable ladder.
Unfortunately, during the firefighting operations, the body of a deceased man who lived in the apartment where the fire started was found.
The causes and circumstances of the tragedy are currently being investigated by experts.
