Fire in Sumy: rescuers evacuated a woman and found the body of a dead man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20136 views

A fire broke out in a residential building in Sumy, from which a woman was evacuated and the body of a dead man was found.

Fire in Sumy: rescuers evacuated a woman and found the body of a dead man

In Sumy, a fire broke out in a residential building, during which a woman was evacuated and the body of a dead man was found. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On June 17, a fire broke out in Sumy in an apartment building on 3 Parkovy Proezd Street. At 18:01, a fire was reported in one of the apartments. Rescuers managed to evacuate the resident, whose apartment was located near the epicenter of the fire, through a window using a retractable ladder.

Unfortunately, during the firefighting operations, the body of a deceased man who lived in the apartment where the fire started was found.

The causes and circumstances of the tragedy are currently being investigated by experts.

Fire in Sumy: two people rescued from burning house28.05.24, 22:42 • 59302 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sums
