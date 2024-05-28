Fire in Sumy: two people rescued from burning house

A fire broke out in Sumy, during which two people were rescued. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, a fire broke out in a private residential building in Sumy, killing two people.

Rescuers took a woman born in 1955, who was unconscious, out of the burning house. Until the arrival of paramedics, the rescuers carried out resuscitation measures to stabilize her condition.

In addition, the owner of the house left the danger zone on his own, accompanied by rescuers.

Demchenko: we should expect and be prepared for any situation, including in the direction of Sumy