Fire breaks out in Kyiv due to falling UAV wreckage
Wreckage of downed Russian UAVs fell in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, setting trees and grass on fire. The fire was promptly extinguished by rescuers.
A fire broke out in an open area in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv as a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
As a result of tonight's air attack by Russian army drones on Kyiv, debris was seen falling in the capital. In particular, in the Darnytskyi district of the city, the debris of downed enemy drones caused trees and grass to catch fire in an open area. The fire was quickly extinguished,
Kyiv and the region had air defense in place due to the threat of Russian UAV strikes.