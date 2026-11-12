Finland has banned Russian athletes from entering, citing a threat to its international relations

$45.320.1850.480.60
ukenru
01:28 PM • 10017 views
The European Parliament held a mini-plenary session in Brussels: what decisions were adopted and what they mean for Ukraine
11:45 AM • 21090 views
Von der Leyen announced the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia and a proposal to cover Ukraine's deficitPhoto
11:33 AM • 19966 views
Reservation from mobilization: the government is preparing changes for critically important enterprises through 2027
11:18 AM • 17377 views
"Distance no longer provides protection": General Staff confirms strikes on all 5 of Russia’s largest oil refineries
09:11 AM • 24678 views
Ukraine again records Starshield speed restrictions — Zelenskyy
09:01 AM • 22050 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv after Russia’s strike on a high-rise building has increasedPhoto
08:15 AM • 10291 views
Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 13 suspects detainedVideo
Exclusive
November 12, 07:35 AM • 39835 views
Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations
Exclusive
November 12, 06:45 AM • 42875 views
Returning to work after the war: what challenges veterans face and how to help them
November 12, 06:36 AM • 19511 views
Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv: there is damage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
What is celebrated on November 12 in Ukraine and around the worldNovember 12, 03:59 AM • 21934 views
Hegseth's delegation became embroiled in a scandal near the Tomb of the Unknown SoldierVideoNovember 12, 06:49 AM • 16608 views
Russian strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman killed, 5 injuredPhotoNovember 12, 07:52 AM • 27404 views
Russian attacks left parts of 9 regions without electricity; 4 energy workers injured08:28 AM • 20382 views
Witkoff and Kushner began talks with Putin in the Kremlin – first details12:18 PM • 13989 views
Publications
The European Parliament held a mini-plenary session in Brussels: what decisions were adopted and what they mean for Ukraine01:28 PM • 10021 views
Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations
Exclusive
November 12, 07:35 AM • 39838 views
Returning to work after the war: what challenges veterans face and how to help them
Exclusive
November 12, 06:45 AM • 42878 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and driversNovember 11, 04:47 PM • 54030 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punishedNovember 11, 04:05 PM • 57400 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Steve Witkoff
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reef01:01 PM • 9932 views
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideoNovember 11, 07:08 PM • 31648 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 42189 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 54102 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 50089 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
Financial Times
Shahed-136
FAB-500

Finland has banned Russian athletes from entering, citing a threat to its international relations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Finland has restricted entry for Russian athletes due to a threat to international relations. The rules will take effect on November 16, 2026.

Finland has banned Russian athletes from entering, citing a threat to its international relations

The Finnish government has introduced entry restrictions for Russian athletes and other sports professionals, including those competing under neutral status. Helsinki explained the decision by saying that their arrival poses a threat to the country's international relations. This is stated in a resolution of the Finnish government, UNN reports.

Details

The document provides for restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens arriving in the country for a non-essential purpose, including short-term work on a visa. Under the EU Visa Code and the Schengen Borders Code, a visa and entry may be refused to persons who pose a threat to the international relations of EU member states.

As long as Russia's war of aggression continues, there is no place for Russian athletes in Finland. Their entry into the country would pose a threat to Finland's international relations. The same applies to other short-term visa-based work that is not necessary for Finland's national interests

- said the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen.

The restrictions will also apply to Russian athletes competing under neutral status and other representatives of the sports sector.

The Finnish government stressed that Russia uses sport as a propaganda tool and attempts to use it to promote the aims of its illegal war of aggression.

At the same time, exceptions are provided for Russian citizens. They will be allowed to work in Finland on a Schengen visa if such activity is of significant importance to the country's national interests. This includes, in particular, work in the field of security of supply.

The restrictions will apply regardless of the country from which Russian citizens arrive in Finland or through whose territory they travel to other countries in the Schengen Area.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and the country's diplomatic missions abroad will be responsible for implementing restrictions on visa issuance. Entry control will be carried out by the Finnish Border Guard, while the assessment of the conditions for short-term stays will be conducted by border guards and the police.

The new resolution supplements the decision of the Finnish government dated July 6, 2023. Its provisions will apply when visa applications are considered and the conditions for entry and short-term stays are assessed from November 16, 2026.

Finland will seek a ban on Russian athletes entering the EU over the war against Ukraine02.11.26, 00:38 • 15673 views

Olga Rozgon

SportsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Union
Finland