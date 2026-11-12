Finland has banned Russian athletes from entering, citing a threat to its international relations

The Finnish government has introduced entry restrictions for Russian athletes and other sports professionals, including those competing under neutral status. Helsinki explained the decision by saying that their arrival poses a threat to the country's international relations. This is stated in a resolution of the Finnish government, UNN reports.

Details

The document provides for restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens arriving in the country for a non-essential purpose, including short-term work on a visa. Under the EU Visa Code and the Schengen Borders Code, a visa and entry may be refused to persons who pose a threat to the international relations of EU member states.

As long as Russia's war of aggression continues, there is no place for Russian athletes in Finland. Their entry into the country would pose a threat to Finland's international relations. The same applies to other short-term visa-based work that is not necessary for Finland's national interests - said the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen.

The restrictions will also apply to Russian athletes competing under neutral status and other representatives of the sports sector.

The Finnish government stressed that Russia uses sport as a propaganda tool and attempts to use it to promote the aims of its illegal war of aggression.

At the same time, exceptions are provided for Russian citizens. They will be allowed to work in Finland on a Schengen visa if such activity is of significant importance to the country's national interests. This includes, in particular, work in the field of security of supply.

The restrictions will apply regardless of the country from which Russian citizens arrive in Finland or through whose territory they travel to other countries in the Schengen Area.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and the country's diplomatic missions abroad will be responsible for implementing restrictions on visa issuance. Entry control will be carried out by the Finnish Border Guard, while the assessment of the conditions for short-term stays will be conducted by border guards and the police.

The new resolution supplements the decision of the Finnish government dated July 6, 2023. Its provisions will apply when visa applications are considered and the conditions for entry and short-term stays are assessed from November 16, 2026.

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