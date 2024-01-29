Financial Times: EU to punish Hungary financially if Orban blocks aid package for Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54818 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115103 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120658 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162854 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265878 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176514 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166767 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148573 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236369 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77931 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55718 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91422 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 52058 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 32282 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265878 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236369 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221855 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247313 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233604 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115103 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98054 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100183 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116747 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117430 views
Financial Times: EU to punish Hungary financially if Orban blocks aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110280 views

The EU is considering plans to financially punish Hungary if it continues to block a €50 billion aid package to Ukraine. Possible measures include weakening the Hungarian currency and undermining investor confidence to hurt its economy.

The EU will "sabotage" Hungary's economy if the country blocks aid to Ukraine at next week's summit. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

The newspaper calls the plan currently under development a "strong escalation" of the conflict over the EU's package for Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, the strategy involves explicitly targeting Hungary's economic weaknesses, weakening the country's currency and forcing a drop in investor confidence. The goal is to harm Hungary's labor market and growth if the authorities in Budapest do not lift their veto on aid to Kyiv.

Recall

At a December summit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed a €50 billion loan to Ukraine for four years.

On Friday, five EU diplomats told Politico that it might be advisable to strip Hungary of its voting rights in the EU under the so-called Article 7. In this way, Hungary could be deprived of the right to make decisions in the Council of Ministers.

Hungary signals to lift veto on 50 billion euros from EU for Ukraine - Finnish Foreign Minister25.01.24, 12:38 • 27333 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
financial-timesFinancial Times
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

