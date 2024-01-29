Financial Times: EU to punish Hungary financially if Orban blocks aid package for Ukraine

The EU will "sabotage" Hungary's economy if the country blocks aid to Ukraine at next week's summit. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

The newspaper calls the plan currently under development a "strong escalation" of the conflict over the EU's package for Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, the strategy involves explicitly targeting Hungary's economic weaknesses, weakening the country's currency and forcing a drop in investor confidence. The goal is to harm Hungary's labor market and growth if the authorities in Budapest do not lift their veto on aid to Kyiv.

Recall

At a December summit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed a €50 billion loan to Ukraine for four years.

On Friday, five EU diplomats told Politico that it might be advisable to strip Hungary of its voting rights in the EU under the so-called Article 7. In this way, Hungary could be deprived of the right to make decisions in the Council of Ministers.

Hungary signals to lift veto on 50 billion euros from EU for Ukraine - Finnish Foreign Minister