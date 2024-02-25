$41.340.03
February 25: Day of the Engineering and Aviation Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Revolver Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30085 views

On February 25, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Engineering and Aviation Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which honors the specialists who maintain Ukrainian aircraft and prepare them for combat missions.

February 25: Day of the Engineering and Aviation Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Revolver Day

Today, on February 25, all Ukrainians congratulate the specialists of the engineering and aviation service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The event was introduced by order of the Minister of Defense in 2010.

The Ukrainian Aviation Engineering Service is responsible for organizing and performing technical support for the flight, i.e., compliance with a certain scheme of aviation operations and air transportation.

The level of performance of the crew's necessary tasks depends on the work of this service. The activities of the aviation engineering service involve great responsibility and risk, because engineers first test all equipment on themselves.

It is thanks to the specialists of the engineering and aviation service that Ukrainian airplanes and helicopters take off every day and perform their combat missions: destroying enemy aircraft and striking enemy targets and Russian troops' positions.

The service's specialists are now preparing for a new challenge, as they will soon have to prepare F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine will receive from its Western partners.

Today is also Revolver Day. It was on February 25, 1836, that American Samuel Colt received a patent for a pistol with a six-round drum.

Interestingly, Colt did not create this revolver himself; he bought the idea from John Pearson. Moreover, back in 1818, American Artemas Wheeler patented a silicon revolver. However, his invention never made it into mass production.

So, we know about effective small arms thanks to Samuel Colt. No wonder there is a famous American proverb: God created all men different, and Colonel Colt made them equal.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of St. Tarasius of Constantinople, who lived in the 8th and 9th centuries.

Tarasius was born into a wealthy family, but from a young age he decided to consecrate his life to the service of the Lord. In times of confrontation with iconoclasts, he became the Patriarch of Constantinople. Despite this, he led an ascetic life and had the gift of healing and miracles.

Taras, Yevhen, and Mariia celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
