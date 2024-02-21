A confidential FBI informant, who is now accused of providing false information about President Biden and his son Hunter Biden, has been linked to russian intelligence. According to Axios, this is stated in the case file, UNN reports.

Details

Court documents state that Alexander Smirnov, a US and Israeli citizen whose testimony was added to the case against Hunter Biden, admitted that "officials associated with russian intelligence" were involved in the transmission of the story about Hunter Biden.

Special Representative David Weiss charged Smirnov with felony perjury and obstruction of justice for providing false information about President Biden and Hunter Biden. If the court agrees with the prosecutor's office, Smirnov faces up to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors also alleged that Smirnov told an FBI supervisor that the russian intelligence service had intercepted several phone calls made at the hotel by "prominent American individuals whom the russian government could use as 'compromising material' in the 2024 elections." It is alleged that Smirnov "disseminated false information that could affect the US elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November.

The prosecutor's office insisted on keeping Smirnov in custody. But his lawyers proved that he could surrender his passports and be subjected to electronic monitoring.

Recall

Smirnov was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Central District of California after his arrest on February 15 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prosecutors alleged that in June 2020, Smirnov falsely told FBI agents that officials of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma had paid the Bidens $5 million each in 2015 or 2016.

