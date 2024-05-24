Farmers block a road near Warsaw to protest against the Green Deal, also demanding to cover drought damage

On Friday, farmers blocked a national road near Warsaw to protest against the Green Deal. In addition, farmers want to draw attention to the losses they have suffered as a result of the drought. UNN writes about this with reference to TVN.

The protest, attended by about 150 people, began at 9:30 am in the town of Trzebuca, from where farmers drove tractors onto the national road. The column drove to the borders of Warsaw, where a blockade is planned. It is expected to last until 18.30.

The police warned drivers and advised them to avoid the protest bypassing the bypass roads.

One of the organizers of the protest, Lukasz Komorowski, told the publication that this time the farmers are not only opposed to the provisions of the Green Deal.

We want to draw attention to the drought. There is no system in place to help farmers affected by weather anomalies. In addition, there are still no direct payments for the past year, which leads to destabilization - Komorowski said.

Farmers are demanding that the Polish authorities abandon the European Green Deal rules and close the borders against the influx of agri-food products from outside the European Union.

The Green Deal guidelines aim to make it possible to achieve climate neutrality in Europe by 2050. This involves the introduction of greener and less carbon-intensive production, as well as halving the use of fertilizers and plant protection products.

Ukraine and Poland reached an agreement to prevent a repeat of the border blockade by Polish farmers, with dialogue between ministries and agricultural associations continuing to resolve any potential problems, contributing to cautious optimism about uninterrupted trade.

European Council approves revision of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy: this was demanded by protesting farmers