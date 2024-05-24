ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Farmers block a road near Warsaw to protest against the Green Deal, also demanding to cover drought damage

Farmers block a road near Warsaw to protest against the Green Deal, also demanding to cover drought damage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17126 views

Farmers blocked a national road near Warsaw to protest the Green Deal and draw attention to the losses they have suffered due to the drought, demanding aid and a waiver of Green Deal rules.

On Friday, farmers blocked a national road near Warsaw to protest against the Green Deal. In addition, farmers want to draw attention to the losses they have suffered as a result of the drought. UNN writes about this with reference to TVN.

Details

The protest, attended by about 150 people, began at 9:30 am in the town of Trzebuca, from where farmers drove tractors onto the national road. The column drove to the borders of Warsaw, where a blockade is planned. It is expected to last until 18.30.

Image

The police warned drivers and advised them to avoid the protest bypassing the bypass roads.

One of the organizers of the protest, Lukasz Komorowski, told the publication that this time the farmers are not only opposed to the provisions of the Green Deal.

We want to draw attention to the drought. There is no system in place to help farmers affected by weather anomalies. In addition, there are still no direct payments for the past year, which leads to destabilization

- Komorowski said.

Add

Farmers are demanding that the Polish authorities abandon the European Green Deal rules and close the borders against the influx of agri-food products from outside the European Union.

The Green Deal guidelines aim to make it possible to achieve climate neutrality in Europe by 2050. This involves the introduction of greener and less carbon-intensive production, as well as halving the use of fertilizers and plant protection products.

Recall

Ukraine and Poland reached an agreement to prevent a repeat of the border blockade by Polish farmers, with dialogue between ministries and agricultural associations continuing to resolve any potential problems, contributing to cautious optimism about uninterrupted trade.

