Families evacuated from Sumy and Kharkiv regions to receive financial assistance: who will receive payments

The ministry explained that due to constant shelling and bombardment of the frontline areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, local authorities are evacuating residents of these regions.

However, the most difficult evacuation is for families from vulnerable categories, i.e. those with children or people with disabilities, large families, low-income families. Therefore, the government made a decision that will allow the implementation of a joint project of the Ministry of Social Policy and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) aimed at providing emergency additional support to such families.

Families from vulnerable categories who must evacuate from frontline communities in Kharkiv and Sumy regions will receive a payment of UAH 10,800 per person per family after evacuation. This means, for example, that a large low-income family of 5 people who will be evacuated from Sumy or Kharkiv regions will receive UAH 54,000 in additional financial assistance - The Ministry of Social Policy explains.

Payments will be made to the following categories of families with children who are subject to mandatory evacuation from May 1, 2024, and who lived in Sumy and Kharkiv regions before the evacuation and belonged to one or more of these categories (received appropriate payments from the Ministry of Social Policy):

the family includes a person or child with a disability under the age of 18

the family is large with children under 18



children are raised by a single mother/single father



a family with children under the age of 18 is low-income.



Additional financial assistance will be provided on a one-time basis. The duration of payments will depend on the program budget.

If your family is evacuated by means organized by your RMA, you do not need to apply for this benefit additionally, the payment will be made automatically. If you move to a safer place on your own as part of a mandatory evacuation, please apply for the payment of the allowance to the nearest social welfare office in the community to which you have moved after the evacuation - the Ministry of Social Policy added.

It is noted that the funds of the one-time financial assistance will be credited to the account of one of the family members receiving the assistance. The funds can also be received via Ukrposhta.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that more than 9,000 people have been evacuated from the settlements bordering Russia in the Kharkiv region . However, due to constant shelling by the Russians, the evacuation is becoming more difficult.