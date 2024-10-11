Explosions reported in Khmelnytsky region. Ukrainian Air Force warned of enemy drones

The sounds of explosions were reported in Khmelnytsky region. The Ukrainian Air Force warned about the movement of enemy attack drones in several regions of Ukraine, in particular, on the course to Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports.

Details

"Sounds of explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region," Suspilne reports.

The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned of the movement of enemy attack drones:

UAV in Vinnytsia region, heading for Khmelnytsky.

UAV on the border of Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, heading west.

UAV east of Zhytomyr, heading west.

UAV in Sumy region, heading for Poltava region.

UAV in Poltava region, heading southwest.

UAV in the western part of Kyiv region, constantly changing course.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 8 missiles and 62 attack drones, shooting down 41 enemy drones