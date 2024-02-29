$41.340.03
Explosions occurred near occupied Simferopol: russians claim to have shot down a drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23374 views

The russian Ministry of Defense stated that the explosions in Crimea were allegedly the successful elimination of a Ukrainian drone by the air defense system.

Explosions occurred near occupied Simferopol: russians claim to have shot down a drone

The russian Ministry of Defense said that the recent explosions in Crimea were allegedly the result of successful work of their air defense system. This is stated in the statement of the russian Ministry, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that today around 15:45 russian troops allegedly shot down a Ukrainian drone over the territory of Crimea. 

Addendum

Footage of russian air defense has already been posted online by local residents. According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" , explosions were heard near the village of Maryino in the occupied Simferopol district. 

The second explosion, also in the Simferopol area, was reported by locals. 

Ukrainian Armed Forces know where the enemy deploys Bastion-P coastal missile systems in Crimea - Humeniuk27.02.24, 11:31 • 31222 views

It is noted that thanks to the materials provided by local residents, the guerrillas also established the approximate location of Russian air defense launches. 

Recall

The ATES guerrillas recorded the deployment of an entire division of russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in the Saki district of the temporarily occupied Crimea. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
Simferopol
Crimea
