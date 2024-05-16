Explosions occurred in Nevske and Novolyubivka, Russians continue assaults in three directions in Luhansk region - RMA

There were explosions in Nevske and Novolyubivka, there is destruction, local residents were brought materials for reconstruction and hygiene products, the occupiers increased the number of payphones in frontline towns and villages to 27 - one for several thousand people. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, according to UNN.

The enemy does not stop firing at the de-occupied settlements. They are firing from artillery and mortars, constantly using drones. We are talking about Stelmakhivka, Kuzemivka, Nevske and Novolyubivka. The local population remains in the last two villages, - informed Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

Details

It is noted that yesterday, on May 15, several explosions occurred in Nevsky. Four houses were damaged. Several shells exploded on the outskirts of the settlement near previously destroyed buildings. Three explosions occurred in the residential area of neighboring Novolyubivka. The consequences are being clarified.

Artem Lysogor also said that despite the constant shelling and, consequently, destruction, assistance to the residents of these villages continues. This includes partial reconstruction of their homes.

Even though they are in danger, life goes on. They still refuse to evacuate, even when their homes are damaged. We are bringing some materials and helping to rebuild - at the very least, people need to be protected from precipitation and drafts. We also delivered a week's supply of bread and hygiene kits to Nevskoye and Novolyubovka, - said the head of Luhansk region.

Regarding the security situation, Artem Lysohor added that Russians continue to attack in three directions. In the Kupyansk sector, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Myasozharivka and Tverdokhlibove became the epicenter of fighting.

In the Siverskyi sector, the militants attacked in the Zolotarivka - Verkhnekamianske area.

At Lymanske, they tried to improve the tactical situation twice without success.

Addendum

In the towns and villages occupied in 2022 near the front line, Russians have long since cut off mobile communications. The alternative is payphones, which they install on the streets of the settlements. The so-called "ministry of lPR" is responsible for these works. In particular, 27 such devices have already started working in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Kreminna and Syrotyne. One for each of several thousand people.

You can use them to call numbers within the same locality and try to call emergency services.

In Luhansk region, school students will be forced to study the history of the so-called "luhansk People's Republic"