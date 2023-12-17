Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid alert

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid alert

Kyiv  •  UNN

During the air raid in Kropyvnytskyi, residents heard explosions and were advised to stay in shelters and not to share images online. No official details of the incident have been reported.

In the city of Kropyvnytskyi, during an air raid on the night of December 17 December, the sounds of explosions were heard. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, reports UNN.

Sound of explosions heard in Kropyvnytskyi

the statement said.

Residents are urged to stay in shelters and not to post photos and videos of and videos on social media of the possible results of the explosions.

No official information on the causes or consequences of the explosions has not yet been received.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the flight of a guided missile in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, which later changed direction to Kropyvnytskyi.

Currently, air alert has been declared in a number of regions in the center and south of Ukraine air alert has been declared in a number of regions in the center and south of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

