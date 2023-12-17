Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid alert

In the city of Kropyvnytskyi, during an air raid on the night of December 17 December, the sounds of explosions were heard. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, reports UNN.

Sound of explosions heard in Kropyvnytskyi the statement said.

Residents are urged to stay in shelters and not to post photos and videos of and videos on social media of the possible results of the explosions.

No official information on the causes or consequences of the explosions has not yet been received.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the flight of a guided missile in the direction of Kryvyi Rih, which later changed direction to Kropyvnytskyi.

Currently, air alert has been declared in a number of regions in the center and south of Ukraine air alert has been declared in a number of regions in the center and south of Ukraine.

Two Kherson residents, who came under enemy fire the day before, turned to the hospital