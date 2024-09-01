Explosions in Kharkiv: russia re-attacks the city in the evening of September 1

On the evening of September 1, russian occupants attacked Kharkiv again. This was reported by the city and regional authorities, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the occupiers started attacking Kharkiv around half past 8 p.m. He urged residents to stay in shelters.

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv! Be careful! - Mayor Igor Terekhov wrote.

Recall

russian troops carried out about 10 strikes in Kharkiv. Sinegubov reported that according to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out including by Iskanders. Three locations were struck : Kharkiv Sports Palace, a shopping center in Saltiv district, and near Hydropark in Kyiv district.

As a result of the russian missile attack on Kharkiv , 47 people were injured, including 7 children. Rescuers have pulled three people out of the rubble, and search and rescue operations continue.

