Explosions are heard again in Khmelnytsky region
For the second time in the morning of October 18, explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of strike UAVs in several regions of Ukraine, including Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia.
For the second time in the morning of October 18, explosions occurred in Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports.
Details
Sounds of explosions can be heard in Khmelnytsky region, Suspilne correspondents report.
An air alert has been declared in the region.
At 10:12 a.m., the UAF Air Force warned of the movement of attack UAVs:
- UAV over Zhytomyr, heading west.
- UAV on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, heading south.
- UAV in the northeastern part of Kyiv region, heading southwest.
- UAV in the southwestern part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.
- UAV in the eastern part of Vinnytsia region, heading west.
Earlier, UNN reported that explosions were heard in the region in the morning.
On the night of October 18 , the Air Defense Forces destroyed 8 enemy Shahed drones in the sky over Khmelnytsky region, with no casualties.