Explosion in Zaporizhzhia district: no casualties and no damage - OVA

In Zaporizhzhya district, today's explosion occurred in the air in an open area. There is no information on damage or casualties, said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration, on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Clarification on the explosion heard by residents of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding settlements: the explosion was heard in the air in an open area between the settlements of Zaporizhzhia district - wrote Fedorov on Telegram.

According to him, there was no information on the damage or casualties.

Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid.