Explosion heard in Kharkiv, mayor warns of threat of repeat attacks

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv today, May 1. According to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, there is a threat of repeated attacks by the enemy, UNN reports.

"An explosion was heard in the city, there is a threat of repeated arrivals. Be careful," Igor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of tactical aircraft launching guided bombs in Kharkiv region.

An air alert has been declared in the region.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv resulted in 10 injuries, enemy attacked the region with KABs and MLRS