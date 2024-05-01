Explosion heard in Kharkiv, mayor warns of threat of repeat attacks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91105 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109339 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152098 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155980 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251946 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174523 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165728 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226731 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38606 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72904 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40938 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33991 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66557 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251946 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226731 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212700 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238418 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225150 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91105 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66557 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72904 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113252 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114139 views
Explosion heard in Kharkiv, mayor warns of threat of repeat attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16139 views

On May 1, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv, and the city's mayor warned of the threat of repeated enemy attacks and called for caution.

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv today, May 1. According to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, there is a threat of repeated attacks by the enemy, UNN reports. 

"An explosion was heard in the city, there is a threat of repeated arrivals. Be careful," Igor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. 

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of tactical aircraft launching guided bombs in Kharkiv region. 

An air alert has been declared in the region.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv resulted in 10 injuries, enemy attacked the region with KABs and MLRS01.05.24, 08:47 • 44547 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
kharkivKharkiv

