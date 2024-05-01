Russia's attack on Kharkiv resulted in 10 injuries, enemy attacked the region with KABs and MLRS

The number of casualties as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on April 30 increased to 10, one person was killed. The enemy attacked the region with KABs and MLRS, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, about 15 localities in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the past day: Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka and others. Vesele, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Podoly came under aerial bombardment. In particular:

10:10 city Kharkiv . The enemy shelled the city with multiple rocket launchers. The building of the institution, garages, cars, railway premises, and the railway station were damaged. 10 civilians were injured. A 26-year-old man was killed.

. The enemy shelled the city with multiple rocket launchers. The building of the institution, garages, cars, railway premises, and the railway station were damaged. 10 civilians were injured. A 26-year-old man was killed. 11:10 town Vovchansk . The building of the enterprise, a bus, two cars, a loader, and a tractor were damaged.

. The building of the enterprise, a bus, two cars, a loader, and a tractor were damaged. 11:28 Vesele village, Kharkiv district. An MLRS hit a dacha cooperative, two buildings burned.

"Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the vicinity of Berestove, east of Kopanka in Kharkiv region," said Synehubov.

Attack on Kharkiv: Russians attack Ukrzaliznytsia facility once again: a railroad worker is killed