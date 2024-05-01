Russia's attack on Kharkiv resulted in 10 injuries, enemy attacked the region with KABs and MLRS

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100600 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111013 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153654 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157366 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253628 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174836 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165971 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148421 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227645 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113096 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 26813 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40421 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 27620 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 33901 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31292 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253628 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239140 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225790 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100600 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70677 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77247 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113531 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114398 views
Russia's attack on Kharkiv resulted in 10 injuries, enemy attacked the region with KABs and MLRS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44548 views

On April 30, a Russian attack on Kharkiv resulted in 10 injuries, one death, and damage to buildings, vehicles, and railroad facilities.

The number of casualties as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on April 30 increased to 10, one person was killed. The enemy attacked the region with KABs and MLRS, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, about 15 localities in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the past day: Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka and others. Vesele, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Podoly came under aerial bombardment. In particular:

  • 10:10 city Kharkiv. The enemy shelled the city with multiple rocket launchers. The building of the institution, garages, cars, railway premises, and the railway station were damaged. 10 civilians were injured. A 26-year-old man was killed. 
  • 11:10 town Vovchansk. The building of the enterprise, a bus, two cars, a loader, and a tractor were damaged. 
  • 11:28 Vesele village, Kharkiv district. An MLRS hit a dacha cooperative, two buildings burned.

"Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the vicinity of Berestove, east of Kopanka in Kharkiv region," said Synehubov.

Attack on Kharkiv: Russians attack Ukrzaliznytsia facility once again: a railroad worker is killed30.04.24, 13:50 • 20346 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
berestoveBerestovo
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

