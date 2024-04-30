Attack on Kharkiv: Russians attack Ukrzaliznytsia facility once again: a railroad worker is killed

In Kharkiv today, the Russian army once again carried out a targeted attack on civilian railroad infrastructure. A railroad worker was killed and another railroad worker was injured. This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

We have sad news from Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, there are losses in the family of railway workers. A railroad engineer Oleksandr Kot, born in 1998, was killed - Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

Another railroad worker was reportedly injured and is being provided with all necessary medical care.

In , Ukrzaliznytsia stated that it was another targeted attack on civilian railroad infrastructure.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov , saidthat the deceased was a 24-year-old civilian man who worked at the enterprise. He was at work when the Russians carried out the air strike.

Among the nine wounded, three women aged 28, 38, 40 and one 42-year-old man were hospitalized with explosive injuries.

Six people were treated on the spot, the vast majority of them had an acute stress reaction, Sinegubov added.

