Ex-KGB officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for guiding Russian missiles to Yavoriv test site

An FSB agent who corrected a missile strike on the Yavoriv training ground in the Lviv region on March 13, 2022, received a real prison term of 15 years behind bars. It was then that the occupiers launched a massive air attack using almost 30 missiles. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

The investigation established that the convict was a local resident, a former KGB officer.

According to counterintelligence, he was recruited by an FSB agent who had been previously exposed by the SBU and was suspected by the SBU of collaborating with the aggressor country.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the traitor was remotely contacted by a liaison who coordinated with an FSB representative. On the instructions of the aggressor, he had to establish the locations of the Defense Forces in Lviv region. Later, he passed on information to the enemy with the exact locations of military facilities marked on the map.

He transmitted the received intelligence via messenger to his supervisor from the 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th FSB Service.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, the court found the offender guilty and sentenced him to 15 years in prison under Part 1 of Art. 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On March 13, 2022, the Russian occupiers carried out an air strike on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center at the Yavoriv training ground.