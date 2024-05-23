Ex-KGB officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for guiding Russian missiles to Yavoriv test site

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 68152 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138718 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143827 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237546 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171321 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163401 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218918 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205539 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 65544 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109352 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 48168 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105054 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 44747 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237546 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218918 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205539 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231637 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218850 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 3439 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12612 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105054 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109352 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158225 views
Ex-KGB officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for guiding Russian missiles to Yavoriv test site

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38793 views

A former KGB officer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing intelligence to Russia, which led to a missile strike on the Yavoriv military training ground in Lviv region on March 13, 2022.

An FSB agent who corrected a missile strike on the Yavoriv training ground in the Lviv region on March 13, 2022, received a real prison term of 15 years behind bars. It was then that the occupiers launched a massive air attack using almost 30 missiles. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation established that the convict was a local resident, a former KGB officer.

According to counterintelligence, he was recruited by an FSB agent who had been previously exposed by the SBU and was suspected by the SBU of collaborating with the aggressor country.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the traitor was remotely contacted by a liaison who coordinated with an FSB representative. On the instructions of the aggressor, he had to establish the locations of the Defense Forces in Lviv region. Later, he passed on information to the enemy with the exact locations of military facilities marked on the map.

He transmitted the received intelligence via messenger to his supervisor from the 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th FSB Service.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, the court found the offender guilty and sentenced him to 15 years in prison under Part 1 of Art. 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

On March 13, 2022, the Russian occupiers carried out an air strike on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center at the Yavoriv training ground.

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
yavorivYavoriv
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising