Every second Russian drone is jet-powered - how many destroyed by air defense overnight

On the night of October 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 drones, more than half of them jet-powered. A total of 140 were shot down or suppressed, including up to 74% of the jet-powered drones; another 10 remain in the air. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from which directions

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 23 (from 18:00 on October 22), the enemy attacked with 176 Shahed-type attack UAVs (92 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense performed

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 140 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (68 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; 10 attack drones were still in the air, and combat operations were ongoing - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 13 locations.

Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged houses