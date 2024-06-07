European Commission confirming that Ukraine and Moldova have fully completed all steps to start accession talks - media

The European Commission, as expected, confirms that both Ukraine and Moldova have fully implemented all steps to start EU accession negotiations, Radio Liberty's European affairs editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Friday, UNN writes.

On June 7, the European Commission was supposed to provide an assessment of the progress of Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession reforms to the bloc's ambassadors, and positive feedback was expected, but with a skeptical Hungary.

