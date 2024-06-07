ukenru
European Commission confirming that Ukraine and Moldova have fully completed all steps to start accession talks - media

European Commission confirming that Ukraine and Moldova have fully completed all steps to start accession talks - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26359 views

Ukraine and Moldova have fully implemented all steps to start EU accession negotiations, according to media reports, the European Commission has confirmed.

The European Commission, as expected, confirms that both Ukraine and Moldova have fully implemented all steps to start EU accession negotiations, Radio Liberty's European affairs editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Friday, UNN writes.

As expected, European commission confirming that both Ukraine and Moldova have fully completed all steps to start talks

Jozwiak wrote in X.

Addition

On June 7, the European Commission was supposed to provide an assessment of the progress of Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession reforms to the bloc's ambassadors, and positive feedback was expected, but with a skeptical Hungary.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

