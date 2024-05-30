Euro 2026 futsal: the men's national team of Ukraine received opponents in the main round of selection

Romania, Germany and Cyprus will compete against the Ukrainian men's futsal team in qualifying for Euro 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Futsal Association of Ukraine.

Ukraine got into the fourth, highest-rated basket of teams before the draw for the selection for the 2026 European Championship.

If our team manages to get the first place in the quartet, we will get a direct ticket to Lithuania and Latvia, where the 2026 European Championship will be held - stated in the Futsal Association of Ukraine.

If you can't get out directly, you will need to enter the top eight teams that took second place. Then the playoffs will be played, after which only the top 4 national teams will receive a pass to the euro.

It is noted that the hosts of the tournament - Latvia and Lithuania - receive tickets to Euro 2026 automatically. Some teams started in the previous round, while others started immediately in the main round.

Euro 2026 futsal. Calendar

Main Round: December 9-18, 2024, January 27 — February 5, 2025, March 3-12, 2025, April 7-16, 2025.

playoff draw: May 15, 2025.

playoffs: September 15-24, 2025.

Final Stage: between January 18 and February 8, 2026.

