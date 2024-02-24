EU wants to open innovative defense office in Kyiv - von der Leyen

The European Union plans to open an innovative defense office in Kyiv and integrate Ukraine into EU defense and industrial programs. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports.

We are working to ensure that there is no way to circumvent our sanctions and avoid accountability for their crimes. As Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine, we are also doubling our military support to Ukraine. We have already provided 28 million euros in military support to Ukraine and are working to establish a special fund for the purchase of weapons. In parallel, the EU defense industry is building up its capabilities - said von der Leyen.

She reminded us that the EU has already provided half a million rounds of ammunition, and promises to provide one million by the end of the year.

Ukraine has the ability to defend itself and in the future, Ukraine must also be able to repel future attacks from Russia. this is very important for your security and for the security of the EU. We want to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities - said von der Leyen.

She also said that the EU is developing a new strategy for the defense industry, which will be presented in three weeks.

This will be the first step towards integrating Ukraine into our defense industrial programs. We are also learning from your experience on the battlefield, we want to intensify this cooperation and we want to open an innovative defense office in Kyiv." - said von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen outlined four aspects of the EU's defense strategy