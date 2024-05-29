ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

EU provides Ukraine with 3 new mine clearance vehicles

EU provides Ukraine with 3 new mine clearance vehicles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 20956 views

The EU has handed over three Docking Mv-10 mine clearance systems to Ukrainian sappers, which are effective for clearing large areas of Mines and unexploded ordnance.

The EU has handed over three DOCKING MV-10 mine clearance systems to Ukrainian sappers of the state emergency service. such complexes are particularly effective for clearing large areas. Writes UNN with reference to the state emergency service of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, May 29, a solemn presentation of three DOCKING MV-10 mine clearance systems was held from EU ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova to the state emergency service of Ukraine. These equipment are intended for pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service.

Sappers of the State Emergency Service are already using the MV-10 complex to clear the Ukrainian territories of explosive objects. The vehicles proved to be extremely effective in clearing wide areas, effectively neutralizing both anti-personnel and anti-tank mines and other unexploded ordnance.

Deputy head of the state emergency service of Ukraine Roman Primush stressed that cooperation with EU representatives in Ukraine demonstrates strong and decisive support for Ukraine from reliable international partners.

recall

Sappers of the State Emergency Service seized the UMPB D-30 TSN ammunition depot in the central part of Kharkiv, which was shelled by the enemy during merciless attacks on the city.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

