EU provides Ukraine with 3 new mine clearance vehicles

The EU has handed over three DOCKING MV-10 mine clearance systems to Ukrainian sappers of the state emergency service. such complexes are particularly effective for clearing large areas. Writes UNN with reference to the state emergency service of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, May 29, a solemn presentation of three DOCKING MV-10 mine clearance systems was held from EU ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova to the state emergency service of Ukraine. These equipment are intended for pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service.

Sappers of the State Emergency Service are already using the MV-10 complex to clear the Ukrainian territories of explosive objects. The vehicles proved to be extremely effective in clearing wide areas, effectively neutralizing both anti-personnel and anti-tank mines and other unexploded ordnance.

Deputy head of the state emergency service of Ukraine Roman Primush stressed that cooperation with EU representatives in Ukraine demonstrates strong and decisive support for Ukraine from reliable international partners.

