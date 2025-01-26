EU prepares to lift sanctions on Syria, but not all - Reuters

The European Union may soon lift energy and transportation-related sanctions against Syria, but has not yet agreed on whether to ease restrictions on financial transactions. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.



EU foreign ministers will discuss the issue at a meeting in Brussels on Monday. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told the agency on Wednesday that she hoped to reach a political agreement on sanctions relief at the meeting.

Officials say transportation is key to reopening Syria's airports, which could facilitate the return of refugees.

Energy and electricity are also considered important to improve living conditions, which will help stabilize the country and encourage citizens to return.

According to the EU document, diplomats from 27 member states recommended taking swift action to suspend restrictions “in sectors essential for economic stabilization and the launch of Syria's economic reconstruction, such as energy and transport.

The diplomats also recommended “evaluating options for restoring banking and investment relations with Syria.

According to the diplomats, the EU will ease restrictive measures in a phased manner, with regular assessments of whether conditions in Syria allow for further suspension of sanctions.

The wording of the document is a compromise between EU capitals. Some governments want to act quickly to suspend sanctions, while others prefer a more cautious and gradual approach so that Europe retains leverage.

On January 12, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas , announced a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels in late January to discuss the lifting of sanctions against Syria.