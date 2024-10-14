EU ministers adopted sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia - dpa

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

EU ministers adopted sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia - dpa

Kyiv • UNN

EU foreign ministers approve sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine. The decision was confirmed by diplomats to dpa.

EU ministers adopted sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia - dpa

EU foreign ministers adopted sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine on Monday, German news agency dpa reported citing diplomats, UNN reported.

Details

"The EU sanctions target companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and the supply of these and other weapons to Russia," the newspaper writes.

The EU, as noted, has previously warned Iran several times about the inadmissibility of transferring ballistic missiles to Moscow and considers this step a violation of a new taboo.

Iran categorically denies supplying Russia with weapons. According to Tehran, the country has strategic cooperation with Moscow, although it is not related to the war in Ukraine, the newspaper writes.

"One of the targets is the Iranian state airline Iran Air. The UK, Germany and France have already announced that they are working on sanctions against the company," the newspaper points out.

The EU sanctions, including the freezing of assets held in the bloc and a travel ban for individuals, will come into effect after they are published in the EU's Official Journal, the publication writes.

EU foreign ministers are meeting to discuss the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the EU's efforts to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, despite Hungary's opposition, the newspaper reports.

The bloc is also said to be planning to impose new sanctions on Russian individuals and organizations accused of destabilizing Moldova's democracy and security ahead of a critical referendum on EU membership later this month.

The role of Iran and its regional proxies Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, among others, will also be in the spotlight at the meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg. The EU is struggling to find a response that would help stop the conflict from escalating into a full-scale regional war in the Middle East.

Another important problem is Hungary's year-and-a-half-long blockade of the EU's key instrument for providing military assistance to Ukraine, the European Peace Fund (EPF), worth €6.6 billion ($7.2 billion).

"Budapest does not want to supply weapons to Ukraine, believing that this will only prolong the war," the newspaper writes.

"Frankly, it's a lot of time, it's a lot of money, and it undermines our political will to support Ukraine on any front," the EU official said, signaling the EU's growing impatience with Hungary.

The bloc's diplomatic arm, the European External Action Service, has developed a plan to make contributions to the EPF voluntary rather than mandatory as a technical workaround to counter Hungary.

"The EU diplomat said that Hungary has demonstrated its readiness to agree to this decision," the newspaper writes.

Ukraine's new Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiga, reportedly spoke with EU foreign ministers via video link. Borrell welcomed his contributions in a post in X and promised new arms shipments to Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is also in Luxembourg. As the publication notes, this is the first time a British foreign minister has attended a meeting of EU foreign ministers alone since Britain left the EU in 2020.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

