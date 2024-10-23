EU comments on UN Secretary General's participation in the BRICS summit in Russian Kazan
Kyiv • UNN
The European Commission spokesperson commented on the UN Secretary General's participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan. The EU believes that Guterres will step up calls for Russia to stop its aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
The European Commission commented on the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the BRICS summit in Kazan. The EU believes that Guterres will strengthen calls for Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the aggression and withdraw troops from Ukraine, European Commission spokesman for foreign policy Peter Stano said at a briefing on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"The EU in general, and High Representative Borrell in particular, are strong supporters of the UN and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He is responsible for and is doing everything he can to try to find a way out of the series of crises that are currently plaguing the world. We certainly know that Antonio Guterres is in the cauldron, we trust that he will strengthen the call on Russia and Putin to fully and unconditionally stop their brutal aggression against the Ukrainian people and immediately and unconditionally withdraw their military forces from the territory of Ukraine. (...) We believe that he will reinforce the international community's calls on Putin to end his illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people," Stano commented on the UN Secretary-General's participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan.
When asked to clarify the EU's position on this event and the participation of some leaders in it and the "seeming sidelining of Ukraine's peace proposal," Stano emphasized that "we do not see any sidelining of the need to achieve a just and fair peace for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter, respecting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
UN Secretary-General Guterres arrives in Russia for the BRICS summit23.10.24, 01:52 • 20125 views