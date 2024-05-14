EU finally approves Ukraine Plan with reforms for disbursements from the €50 billion fund

The European Union has finally approved the Ukraine Plan, allowing the launch of the €50 billion Ukraine Facility program, of which Ukraine has already received €1.89 billion in preliminary funding and expects €16 billion in total this year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The EU has finally approved the Ukraine Plan required to implement the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program. Approval of the Plan allows us to fully launch the Ukraine Facility - our country will receive EUR 1.89 billion in pre-financing. In total, this year we expect to attract EUR 16 billion under the program. This will strengthen our financial stability in the face of a full-scale war with Russia. We thank the Belgian presidency of the EU Council and the EU member states for their appreciation of the Ukraine Plan and their unwavering support