EU ambassadors support ban on a number of Russian propaganda media in the EU - media
Kyiv • UNN
EU ambassadors agreed to ban four Russian media outlets - Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta - throughout the EU for spreading Russian propaganda.
EU ambassadors have agreed to ban access to four information resources used as tools of Russian propaganda in all EU countries. This was stated by Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Dzoswiak on his page in X, UNN reports .
Details
EU ambassadors have just agreed on a pan-European ban on Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta
Recall
The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Russian media and individuals responsible for spreading disinformation and propaganda in the EU as part of efforts to counter Russian interference in the upcoming EU elections.