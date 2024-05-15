ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
EU ambassadors support ban on a number of Russian propaganda media in the EU - media

EU ambassadors support ban on a number of Russian propaganda media in the EU - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16723 views

EU ambassadors agreed to ban four Russian media outlets - Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta - throughout the EU for spreading Russian propaganda.

EU ambassadors have agreed to ban access to four information resources used as tools of Russian propaganda in all EU countries. This was stated by Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Dzoswiak on his page in X, UNN reports .

Details

EU ambassadors have just agreed on a pan-European ban on Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta

- the journalist said in his post. 

FT: EU may launch investigation into Facebook and Instagram for spreading propaganda30.04.24, 00:55 • 34025 views

Recall

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Russian media and individuals responsible for spreading disinformation and propaganda in the EU as part of efforts to counter Russian interference in the upcoming EU elections.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
