FT: EU may launch investigation into Facebook and Instagram for spreading propaganda

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91891 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109430 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152185 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156045 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252056 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174537 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165737 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148384 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226783 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39277 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73571 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41655 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34589 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67119 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252056 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226783 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212750 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238467 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225191 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91891 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67119 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73571 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113270 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114153 views
FT: EU may launch investigation into Facebook and Instagram for spreading propaganda

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34026 views

The European Union will investigate the activities of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) over concerns that its social media moderation is not effective enough to stop widespread political advertising and disinformation from abroad that could undermine the upcoming European elections.

The European Union will investigate Facebook and Instagram because of concerns that the company Meta is not doing enough to counter disinformation from Russia and other countries. This was reported by the Financial Times and UNN .

Details

EU regulators suspect that moderation on Meta social networks is "not effective enough to stop the widespread spread of political advertising that risks undermining the electoral process.

Sources say that the EU is concerned about how the platform is responding to Russia's attempts to "undermine the upcoming European elections." However, the European Commission will not name Russia in the preliminary statement on the launch of the investigation and will only mention the manipulation of information by foreign states.

After the investigation, the European Commission will give Meta five working days to indicate what measures will be taken to correct the deficiencies. Otherwise, according to FT sources, the company will face sanctions under the Digital Services Act.

26.10.23, 00:45 • 226258 views

Addendum

The EU also believes that the Meta mechanism, which allows users to label illegal content, is not simple and convenient enough to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA).

This law obliges platforms to disclose what measures they take to combat disinformation and propaganda. If the EU finds that Meta has violated the law, the company will be fined up to 6% of its annual turnover.

Recall

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Russian media and individuals responsible for spreading disinformation and propaganda in the EU as part of efforts to counter Russian interference in the upcoming EU elections.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

