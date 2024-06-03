EU ambassador to Ukraine holds first meeting with officials

European Union ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernova held the first meeting of EU ambassadors with members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Friday, she said on her Facebook page on Sunday, reports UNN.

Details

According to Maternova, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Denis Shmygol, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina, Justice Minister Denis Malyuska and Deputy Minister Alexander Sobolev.

"We discussed Ukraine's key priorities for the coming months, including urgent energy equipment needs to help mitigate the effects of continuous Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure. Taking into account the attack carried out two nights ago, Russia destroyed 9.2 GW of Ukrainian generation," posolka wrote.

She also said that the meeting presented a presentation of the reform Matrix prepared by the government, which includes "all the various conditions of the IMF program, the EU fund for Ukraine, the World Bank'S DPO, the list of us reforms and G7 reform priorities.

"I also had the pleasure of presenting to the prime minister and ministers a 10-year visual review of reforms in the field of the rule of law and the fight against corruption, prepared by our projects "EU Anti-Corruption Initiative" and "EU Justice", - said posolka.

US Ambassador reacts to the attack on Odesa