Estonian prime minister says military warehouses may have left items needed to support Ukraine

Speaking about military support for Kyiv, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that other countries probably have things in their warehouses that can be provided to support Ukraine. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN.

Callas said that all Western countries should do more to help Ukraine and look for new solutions.

If we have gaps, let's think about how to fill them. In Munich, I had meetings with representatives of the defense industry on how to unite the Estonian technology sector and the defense industry. We initiated special planning for a defense industrial park. There are similar initiatives in other countries, - said the head of the Estonian government.

According to her, if the Czech president's recent announcement that there are 800,000 shells in the world that can be transferred to Ukraine is true, then negotiations should begin so that these shells can be transferred to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Those countries that have them (the shells - ed.) should certainly agree on how they can be transferred to Ukraine. This is also a question for our great allies. We are constantly thinking about what else we can give to help the Ukrainians, and I believe that other countries probably have things in their warehouses that they could send to help the Ukrainians survive, - Kallas said.

She also recognized that in many countries, security issues are not at the top of the list.

Bulgaria delays the delivery of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine because it asks NATO to cover transportation costs.