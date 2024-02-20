Estonian prime minister says military warehouses may have left items needed to support Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90713 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109294 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152049 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155951 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251895 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174517 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165723 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148377 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226701 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38252 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72550 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40552 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33676 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66252 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226701 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238389 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225122 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90713 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66252 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72550 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113240 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114125 views
Estonian prime minister says military warehouses may have left items needed to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27679 views

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that other countries may have military stockpiles that could be provided to support Ukraine.

Speaking about military support for Kyiv, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that other countries probably have things in their warehouses that can be provided to support Ukraine. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN.

Details

Callas said that all Western countries should do more to help Ukraine and look for new solutions.

If we have gaps, let's think about how to fill them. In Munich, I had meetings with representatives of the defense industry on how to unite the Estonian technology sector and the defense industry. We initiated special planning for a defense industrial park. There are similar initiatives in other countries,

- said the head of the Estonian government.

According to her, if the Czech president's recent announcement that there are 800,000 shells in the world that can be transferred to Ukraine is true, then negotiations should begin so that these shells can be transferred to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Those countries that have them (the shells - ed.) should certainly agree on how they can be transferred to Ukraine. This is also a question for our great allies. We are constantly thinking about what else we can give to help the Ukrainians, and I believe that other countries probably have things in their warehouses that they could send to help the Ukrainians survive,

- Kallas said.

She also recognized that in many countries, security issues are not at the top of the list.

Recall

Bulgaria delays the delivery of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine because it asks NATO to cover transportation costs.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
natoNATO
munichMunich
bulgariaBulgaria
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

