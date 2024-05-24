ukenru
Estonian Foreign Ministry summons Russian diplomat over incident with buoys on Narva River

Estonian Foreign Ministry summons Russian diplomat over incident with buoys on Narva River

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15862 views

Estonia summoned a Russian diplomat after Russian border guards removed navigation buoys from the Narva River. The act of the Russian Federation threatens to escalate tensions, the Estonian authorities say.

After Russian border guards removed border buoys from the Narva River, the Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Estonia, Lenar Salimullin. Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called the removal of the buoys a “border incident” and said that Estonia had asked Russia for information.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Eesti Rahvusringhääling.

Details

Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Estonia Lenar Salimullin was summoned to the Estonian Foreign Ministry after Russian border guards removed border buoys from the Narva River. This was announced by Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna.

The Estonian diplomatic mission considers this a “provocative border incident” and intends to demand the return of the buoys.

Context

Estonian border guards said Thursday that their Russian counterparts have removed 24 of the 50 navigation buoys recently installed on the Estonian side of the Narva River.

According to an agreement between Estonia and Russia, shipping lanes on the Narva River are laid annually due to natural changes in the channel, and buoys are installed every spring to ensure safe navigation.

According to Estonian authorities, Russia is disputing the location of the buoys after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called the removal of the buoys a "border incident" and said that Estonia had asked Russia for information.

“This is a border incident, the exact circumstances of which are being investigated,” she told reporters.

Recall

According to the Finnish Foreign Minister, Russia's removal of buoys on the Narva River along the border with Estoniais an unfriendly act aimed at creating confusion.

Latvia condemned Russia for removing buoys from Estonian territory of the Narva River24.05.24, 15:22 • 17830 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
latviaLatvia
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

