“eRobota": the state has invested UAH 10 billion in the development of small and medium-sized businesses

Under the government's eRobota project, 21,000 entrepreneurs have already received grants to start or develop their businesses. Thus the state has invested UAH 10 billion in entrepreneurship through grants. This was stated by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

21,000 entrepreneurs have benefited from the eRobota grant programs we launched more than two years ago to support and stimulate the development of small and medium-sized businesses. During this time, the state has invested a total of UAH 10 billion in their projects through grants - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, thanks to grant support, entrepreneurs have opened thousands of new companies, increased production, expanded the range of products and services, mastered new areas of activity, and made themselves known in new markets.

It will also create about 60 thousand jobs in all regions of the country.

Grant recipients have already returned more than UAH 4 billion of the funds invested by the state to the budget through taxes and fees paid - said Yulia Sviridenko

The Ministry of Economy said that the eRobota project will be launched in July 2022:

under the program “Own Business” - 19,000 microgrants for UAH 4.5 billion were issued;

for the development of processing enterprises - 779 grants for UAH 3.9 billion were issued;

for horticulture and greenhouse development - 240 grants for UAH 1.1 billion were issued;

to veterans and their families - 1,036 grants for UAH 481 million were issued.

Ukraine is planning to create a €16 billion investment fund to support communities and businesses affected by the war. The fund will be part of the Ukraine Facility program and will be financed by international financial institutions.