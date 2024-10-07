“eRobota": the state has invested UAH 10 billion in the development of small and medium-sized businesses

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

“eRobota": the state has invested UAH 10 billion in the development of small and medium-sized businesses

Kyiv  •  UNN

Under the government's eRobota project, 21,000 entrepreneurs have received grants to start or develop their businesses. The state has invested UAH 10 billion in entrepreneurship through grants, and about 60,000 jobs have been created.

Under the government's eRobota project, 21,000 entrepreneurs have already received grants to start or develop their businesses. Thus the state has invested UAH 10 billion in entrepreneurship through grants. This was stated by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

21,000 entrepreneurs have benefited from the eRobota grant programs we launched more than two years ago to support and stimulate the development of small and medium-sized businesses. During this time, the state has invested a total of UAH 10 billion in their projects through grants

- Svyrydenko said.

According to her, thanks to grant support, entrepreneurs have opened thousands of new companies, increased production, expanded the range of products and services, mastered new areas of activity, and made themselves known in new markets.

It will also create about 60 thousand jobs in all regions of the country. 

Grant recipients have already returned more than UAH 4 billion of the funds invested by the state to the budget through taxes and fees paid

- said Yulia Sviridenko
Image

The Ministry of Economy said that the eRobota project will be launched in July 2022:

  • under the program “Own Business” - 19,000 microgrants for UAH 4.5 billion were issued;
  • for the development of processing enterprises - 779 grants for UAH 3.9 billion were issued;
  • for horticulture and greenhouse development - 240 grants for UAH 1.1 billion were issued;
  • to veterans and their families - 1,036 grants for UAH 481 million were issued.

Recall

Ukraine is planning to create a €16 billion investment fund to support communities and businesses affected by the war. The fund will be part of the Ukraine Facility program and will be financed by international financial institutions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
ukraineUkraine

