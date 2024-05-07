ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"eRobota: 15 thousand entrepreneurs received grants for business start-up and development

"eRobota: 15 thousand entrepreneurs received grants for business start-up and development

Kyiv  •  UNN

15 thousand entrepreneurs have received grants under the eRobota program in Ukraine, supporting new businesses and creating thousands of new jobs, contributing to the gradual economic recovery and improving business activity.

In Ukraine, 15 thousand entrepreneurs have received grants under the eRobota program. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

In April, we already reached export volumes comparable to the pre-war months. This became possible thanks to a new sea corridor, war risk insurance, investments in logistics and support for Ukrainian exports

- Shmygal said. 

In addition, thanks to business support programs, he said, there is a gradual economic recovery and improvement in business activity.

15 thousand entrepreneurs received grants under the eRobota program. An extraordinary success, as these are mostly new businesses that have already created thousands of new jobs

- said the head of government.
He added that more than 500 new veteran businesses have been created through the eRobota program. Both veterans and family members of combatants can receive grants under this component

In addition, Shmyhal noted that the Cabinet of Ministers continues to issue grants for processing companies.

"We have already decided to allocate 636 grants worth UAH 3.3 billion. We continue the program of affordable loans "5-7-9". During the martial law, entrepreneurs have received more than 53 thousand such affordable loans totaling almost UAH 213 billion," the Prime Minister said. According to him, the government is also expanding the network of industrial parks. "We have launched an updated program "Made in Ukraine" and opened 8 relevant offices in the regions. This is a platform for interaction with business, support for Ukrainian producers, and popularization of Ukrainian goods. This is what gives strength to our economy and our country," said Shmyhal.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising