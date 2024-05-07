"eRobota: 15 thousand entrepreneurs received grants for business start-up and development

In Ukraine, 15 thousand entrepreneurs have received grants under the eRobota program. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

In April, we already reached export volumes comparable to the pre-war months. This became possible thanks to a new sea corridor, war risk insurance, investments in logistics and support for Ukrainian exports - Shmygal said.

In addition, thanks to business support programs, he said, there is a gradual economic recovery and improvement in business activity.

15 thousand entrepreneurs received grants under the eRobota program. An extraordinary success, as these are mostly new businesses that have already created thousands of new jobs - said the head of government.

He added that more than 500 new veteran businesses have been created through the eRobota program. Both veterans and family members of combatants can receive grants under this component

The NBU predicts that the economy will grow by 3% in 2024

In addition, Shmyhal noted that the Cabinet of Ministers continues to issue grants for processing companies.

"We have already decided to allocate 636 grants worth UAH 3.3 billion. We continue the program of affordable loans "5-7-9". During the martial law, entrepreneurs have received more than 53 thousand such affordable loans totaling almost UAH 213 billion," the Prime Minister said. According to him, the government is also expanding the network of industrial parks. "We have launched an updated program "Made in Ukraine" and opened 8 relevant offices in the regions. This is a platform for interaction with business, support for Ukrainian producers, and popularization of Ukrainian goods. This is what gives strength to our economy and our country," said Shmyhal.

Foreign investors invested half of the 2022 level in Ukraine's economy last year - Svyrydenko